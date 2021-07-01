DWIGHT Ramos would've been a game-changer for Gilas Pilipinas against Serbia in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on Thursday.

It doesn't guarantee changing the outcome, however, according to Tab Baldwin.

"I think it would have been a different game, but it doesn't guarantee a different outcome," he said of the 6-foot-4 slasher after the Philippines' 83-76 defeat to Serbia.

"Certainly, to have his athleticism and strength defensively, and his composure and skill offensively, that would have given us more weapons. But that doesn't mean that he would have necessarily changed the outcome."

Ramos' injury situation cast a dark cloud over Gilas, already the heavy underdogs for the game, as the Fil-Am guard was ruled out due to a strained groin.

He was a tough scratch for Baldwin as the Filipinos fought against the world No. 5 and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Serbia. But despite his absence, the Filipinos gave all they could before falling to the hosts late.

Ramos could have been a boost for Gilas, especially with the finishing kick it needed as Boban Marjanovic feasted inside and scored eight of Serbia's last 10 points.

"I think that the way the game would have been played from our end of the floor might have been different. Dwight has that calming influence on his teammates and he can impose himself a little bit more easily because of his physicality and elite basketball," he said.

DWIGHT RAMOS STILL OUT

Still, it's a theoretical question that could also turn against Gilas, with Serbia also not playing the likes of Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic, Miami Heat forward Nemanja Bjelica, and sniper Nikola Kalinic.

"Of course, if you add any player, if you add Micic or you add Kalinic, the game would have been different as well, but it doesn't guarantee a different outcome," he said.

For now, Ramos will have to remain in the injury bay as Baldwin intends to continue to sit him out for Friday's match against Dominican Republic.

