Indonesia ready for war in Bahrain bubble, says Toroman

INDONESIA seems like the only Group A team prepared for the November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Coach Rajko Toroman shared to Spin.ph that the Indonesian national team has been training for the better part of the last three months ahead of the planned mini-bubble in Manama, Bahrain.

"We are practicing for almost three months. We are practicing in Bandung because Jakarta was closed out, but for the last two weeks, we will return there," the Serbian mentor said.

Indonesia's preparations are in contrast to the other nations in Group A of the qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas has yet to resume its trainings pending the clearance of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Korea, meanwhile, is reportedly pulling out of the window due to COVID-19 concerns, while Thailand also hasn't started its practices with coach Chris Daleo still in the United States.

Toroman, though, has wasted no time in building his team especially after Indonesia went winless in its two games in the February window.

"We don’t know how many games we will play, but we are ready to play and we are better now than in first windows," he said, as Indonesia is slated to face Thailand and Korea in this upcoming series of games.

Included in the Indonesian national team pool are naturalized player Jamarr Johnson, Indonesian-American Brandon Jawato, and young prospect Derrick Michael, together with holdovers Arki Wisnu, Abraham Grahita, Andakara Dhyaksa, and Kevin Sitorus.

Arki Wisnu sets up play in a 2017 Seaba Men's Championship game at the Big Dome.

Uncertain as the future is, Toroman emphasized on the need for these basketball games to return.

"It's a tough time for us, but it is for everybody," said the former Smart Gilas coach. "We have try to live normal life and play basketball."

