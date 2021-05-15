Toroman says Gilas with Kai, Kouame will be 'very competitive' in Asia

RAJKO Toroman has kept tabs on the progress of Gilas Pilipinas, and the Serbian mentor believes going all-in with the cadets is the right move for Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP).

"I'm very happy that Philippine basketball is returning back on the system that we did," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

"I think that's the best for the Philippine national team, to have a lot of young players, a lot of prospects maybe like we did in that time, and just put in two or three really great PBA players in the team."

Toroman certainly knows what he's talking about.

He was the steward of the Smart Gilas team from 2009 to 2011 when the SBP enlisted stars from the amateur ranks led by JVee Casio, Mark Barroca, and Chris Tiu to form a full-time national team for international competitions.

The current program under SBP program director Tab Baldwin has a similar formula, with the national team enlisting college standouts and even promising talents from the high school level to be part of the pool.

Toroman himself has seen a glimpse of the strength of the current pool, with the Philippines walloping Indonesia, 100-70, in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia cup qualifiers in February 2020.

It only continued as Gilas brought an all-cadets roster in the second window in Manama last November, one that easily decimated Thailand in their two-game series.

"I was very surprised with the quality of the team which played on the second window in Bahrain," he said of the Gilas team bannered by the likes of Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Juan Gomez de Liano.

"These kids are exciting, brilliant, and very talented. They don't have experience like the pro players but they have a quality team, an amazing team, and the future Philippine basketball. They're amazing they beat Thailand easily, two times with a big margin.

"I think they're on the level of pro players. I was really impressed and I was really surprised with the level of the team and how they play. They play with a lot of confidence like they already played 10 years in the PBA."

And he acknowledges that in the long run, with Kai Sotto and prospective naturalized center Ange Kouame, Gilas is going to be more potent.

"I think this team has a future. This team with Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame, with these young kids, I think that's a very competitive team in Asia. These are young kids who are hungry and crazy to make something to expose themselves Asia," he said. "I think that that's the best program the Philippines in this moment can do."

