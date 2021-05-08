Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    How Rajko Toroman would rate Indonesia's chance vs Gilas in Fiba qualifiers

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    JUST like in previous duels, Indonesia coach Rajko Toroman knows that his side will always be the underdogs when facing Gilas Pilipinas.

    And the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark is no different, with the two teams facing off in June 19.

    But Toroman isn't one to count his team out and said that as tough of a climb as it is for Indonesia, there's always a chance for an upset.

    "It's 80-20, 80-percent chance of Philippines to beat us and 20-percent is our chance to beat the Philippines," he told Snowball on Saturday.

    The Serbian mentor will be banking on naturalized player Lester Prosper to lead the charge for the Garuda.

    Indonesia, though, would be using the series of games as its preparation for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup come August, with the nation already earning an automatic berth as hosts.

    Holding a 1-2 record in Group A, the Indonesians will also face Korea in June 17 and Thailand in June 20 to finish their schedule.

    Nevertheless, Toroman is beaming with confidence with the program he's building, with Indonesia pinning its hopes on 6-foot-8 prodigy Derrick Michael Xzavierro, who is set to play for Gonzaga, and fellow upstart Winston Grace.

      The former Smart Gilas coach even likened the two to having a pair of Japeth Aguilars, saying, "I think that with these two guys, we have now something of a team that will be more competitive in the future and I'm looking at two years from now."

      Continue reading below ↓

      Aside from the two, Indonesia has also started the process of naturalizing two young Senegalese centers in Dame Diagne and Serigne Madou Kane in hopes of dislodging the Philippines at the top of the perch in Southeast Asia and to be as competitive in the continent.
