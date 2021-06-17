Rajko goal vs Gilas: 'We'll try to push them to the limit'

INDONESIA coach Rajko Toroman was the least surprised to see Gilas Pilipinas beat Korea on Wednesday night in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Toroman on Thursday said he already saw what the Philippines is capable of doing with a young all-amateur Gilas squad that played admirably in the second window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last November in Bahrain.

With Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame now part of the side, Toroman said Gilas has become an even more formidable team to overcome for Indonesia team in their match inside the Clark bubble on Friday night.

“The Philippines played a great game. A lot of people have asked me if it’s a big surprise. I said, for me, it’s not because I saw this team in Bahrain and I said it’s a very talented and athletic team," said Toroman after Indonesia lost to South Korea, 104-81.

“Now that they added Kai Sotto and Kouame and they are looking like a very good team,” he added.

Last February 2020, Indonesia absorbed a 100-70 defeat at the hands of Gilas Pilipinas at the Britama Arena in Jakarta, with the away team starting out the campaign on a high note.

That match saw a mix of PBA and amateur players with Thirdy Ravena topscoring for the Philippines with 23 points and TNT guard RR Pogoy chipping in 16 markers.

Even with his team already backed by naturalized player and former PBA import Lester Prosper, Toroman is hoping that his wards will come up with a competitive match against a Gilas side he tagged as the overwhelming favorite.

“Tomorrow, we will try to push them to the limit to beat us. That’s our goal. In this moment, they are the favorites. They are better than us… We will do everything to give them a hard time,” said Toroman.

