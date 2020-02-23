NOT even a non-stop overnight rain in Jakarta and the resulting flood could dampen Gilas Pilipinas’ spirits ahead of its first game in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers against Indonesia on Sunday night.

The entire national team waded through flooded waters on its way to the Mahaka Arena in Jakarta for its 7 p.m. match against Indonesia.

Team manager Gabby Cui said it rained hard the whole Saturday night and left most of the streets in the Indonesian capital submerged in water.

“Super hard rain last night (Saturday),” he said in a short chat from Jakarta.

That Jakarta is below sea level, making it even more difficult for the flood to easily subside.

But Cui said the Filipinos remain focused on the task at hand as they kick off their campaign in the opening window of the Asia Cup qualifiers.

“Everything is good. Everybody is raring to go,” he said.

Good thing too, Gilas Pilipinas managed to have one practice session before the strong rain fell.

“We managed to practice 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Then when we got back to the hotel, nagsimula ng umulan, non-stop,” said Cui.