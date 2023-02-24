More questions than answers as 'small' Gilas takes on Lebanon

GILAS Pilipinas gave fans some clarity after naming the final lineup for the first game of the last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon on Friday night at the Philippine Arena.

But there are some questions that still need to be answered as the national team tries to defend home court in Bulacan in the first of two games that tips off at 6 p.m.

Questions that need to be answered for Gilas vs Lebanon

How will Gilas do without Kai, Japeth?

The absence of Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Carl Tamayo, and Raymond Almazan has left Gilas with an undersized squad, with only June Mar Fajardo as their only big man with vast international experience.

“Si Japeth and Kai, without them, that really gives us a lot of problems defensively,” national coach Chot Reyes admitted.

But Converge coach Aldin Ayo, known as a defense-first coach, believes Reyes and top deputy Tim Cone can make do with what the national team has.

“Of course, they’re going to adjust,” Ayo said. “Syempre iba pa rin kung nandun si Kai at yung ibang wala, pero for sure, coach Chot and coach Tim, they’re going to adjust and they’re going to make the most of what they have. They know the players. Alam nila kung san ilalagay.”

Ayo feels Gilas won’t have to make much adjustments on offense, knowing they’ve always thrived with small ball. And having Cone by Reyes’ side will also help make the national team unpredictable.

“They might (play small ball). And yun naman sistema ni coach Chot,” Ayo said. “They’re going to make sure na may magandang space for the dribble-drive that they have.”

“Pero since nandito naman si coach Tim, they’re going to make some modifications na hindi sila magiging predictable,” he added. “But for sure, yun (dribble-drive) ang magiging primary play ni coach Chot, kasi he’s known for that.”

The 6-foot-8 Almazan could’ve added to Gilas’ ceiling, but the Meralco center admitted his mother team is the main priority for him and Chris Newsome for now.

“Sayang yung chance kasi merong stretch ng game namin this week na kailangan namin manalo, so I think napag-usapan din ng coaching staff sa Gilas na kami ni New na hindi na kami makakalaro,” Almazan said. “Pero happy kami na naging part kami ng practice. At least nakatulong kami. Sana sa susunod ulit, matawag kami ni New.

A day before the Lebanon game, Almazan suited up for Meralco and contributed seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, seven boards, two blocks, and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench in the Bolts’ 114-98 win over NLEX that hiked Meralco’s record to 4-3 to tie Magnolia in sixth spot.

Almazan, who will play again for the Bolts on Sunday against Magnolia, is confident college players Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos can fill the frontline void. Amos is set to make his seniors debut, while Quiambao was left off the Final 12 against Lebanon.

“Ang nakita ko sa practice yung Quiambao tsaka yung Amos,” Almazan said. “They’re promising players na makikita mo na may potential talaga na maging core ng national team. Kasi nakita ko sa dalawang bata na malaki matutulong nila sa near future.”

“Advantage naman kasi home court natin eh, so I wish the best sa kanila. Sana magawa natin yung mga game plan natin,” he added.

How big of a help will Justin Brownlee be?





Naturalized player Justin Brownlee is also expected to play bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame as he has his work cut out for him in his national team debut.

Playing both forward spots for Barangay Ginebra, Brownlee will have to reprise that role for the national team in the absence of Gilas’ top big men.

“It’s Justin’s first time to play with this group, so we’ll take a look at how that goes,” Reyes said.

But chemistry appears to be a non-issue for Brownlee, who has immersed in the Philippine style of play since becoming a Ginebra replacement import in 2016.

“Bukod sa pagiging Pilipino niya, hasang-hasa na siya sa laro natin, ‘di ba? Tagal na niya din dito,” former PBA foe and now Japan B.League import Kiefer Ravena said. “And just as everybody else, ganun din ako ka-excited na makita siya wearing our jersey.”

Whether Brownlee can deliver the “Magic” for an undersized squad will be known as Gilas tries to get payback against the Lebanese team even without Wael Arakji.