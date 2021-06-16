Prosper glad to see first hand Kai's Gilas seniors debut

KAI Sotto and Lester Prosper may be on opposing sides in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, but that doesn't mean that the Indonesian naturalized player won't root for the Filipino teen.

After all, the two have built a strong bond during their training earlier in the year in Miami as Prosper showed the ropes to Sotto.

"Kai is a quick learner. He wants to learn, he wants to improve, and he came to the right place," he said.

As much as Gilas Pilipinas and Indonesia are on a collision course in Clark, Prosper said that he will always be happy to serve as a mentor to Sotto.

"He came down there, he learned, and he soaked everything up," he said. "Our trainer in Miami wanted to just go and mentor him a little bit and uplift him, and that's what we're about down in Miami: uplifting young brothers, just improving their games and give them confidence."

The proof is in the pudding, with the 7-foot-3 Sotto earning himself a multi-year contract with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

And Prosper is just happy to see the young gun continue his rise, even if it means that the path goes straight through him.

"When you really want to see somebody succeed, genuinely, when you want somebody to succeed, it's not a problem. That's all it is," he said. "Now we're here, and then he has to go to Australia after this. The sky's the limit for Kai and I'm looking forward to this. It's a beautiful thing."

That's not to say, though, that Prosper will go easy on Sotto.

Indonesia, after all, is fighting for pride as the hosts of the continental tilt are still aiming to make a mark in the qualifiers, with the former Kia import asked to double or even triple his efforts without Indonesian-American partner Brandon Jawato for these games.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

"I'm just trying to do what needed to be done: rebounding, changing shots, blocking shots, scoring, a little bit of everything and what coach Rajko [Toroman] needs me to do and what I have added to my games over the summer training with my running workouts back in Miami. I'm just trying to do a little bit of everything, make it tough on these teams that I'm playing against," he said.

"Of course, it's gonna be tough. Brandon is a big part of our team and he brings a lot of attention, he draws a lot of attention. So of course, it's gonna be a little tougher without him, but this is what next man up is what it's about. We just got to come in and do your job and try to do it to the best of your ability. We should be alright."

Indonesia plays Korea on Thursday, and Gilas Pilipinas on Friday, before wrapping up its assignment against Thailand on Sunday.

