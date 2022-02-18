India's 7-2 center Princepal Singh heads lean team for qualifiers

PRINCEPAL Singh has made the cut as India whittled down its pool to just 12 players for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 7-foot-2 center, who was a former teammate of Kai Sotto in the NBA G League Ignite team, will be part of the Indian squad which will play in Manila next week to kick off its Group A campaign.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Singh's infusion brings a lot of size to the India lineup as he takes lessons he learned from his stint in the NBA Summer League where he was part of the championship-winning Sacramento Kings affiliate.

Old reliables like Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Amritpal Singh, and Muin Bek Hafeez are also back for coach Veselin Matic.

Lean and mean

Rounding out the lean 12-man roster are Aravind Annadurai, Manoj Belur Manjunatha, Palpreet Singh Brar, Rajeev Kumar, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Prashant Singh Rawat, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, and NBA Academy India prospect Pranav Prince.

Continue reading below ↓

India will be playing New Zealand on Feb. 24, Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 25, Korea on Feb. 27, and New Zealand anew on Feb. 28, all at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.