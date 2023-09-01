Pozzecco says Pacquiao meeting 'is something I’ll never forget in my life’

IT’S an experience of a lifetime.

Gianmarco Pozzecco, head coach of the Italy men’s basketball team at the Fiba World Cup, describes as amazing his personal meeting with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao on Thursday night.

PHOTO: MPBL

The 50-year-old mentor was gratified with the invitation he received from the retired boxing champion, who the former Italian national player idolized.

Pozzecco and the Azzurri coaching staff had dinner at the luxurious house of Pacquiao in Forbes Park, Makati.

“One huge star in the history of the sport invited one idiot, myself, into his house just because I said something,” recalled Pozzeco of his meet up with the Pacman.

“In our country, (that’s) not possible.”

Upon landing in Manila last week for the World Cup, Pozzecco already made known his desire to meet the world’s only eight-time division champion and former senator in person.

“Where’s Pacquiao? Why he didn’t come? He’s afraid,” was Pozzeco’s usual line among mediamen just to get the message to Pacquiao.

And it did.

“It’s something I’ll never forget in my life. He invited me to his house,” said Pozzecco, who described the 44-year-old Pacquiao as a very nice person.

“I love him before, now even more.”

PHOTO: MPBL

During the visit, the Azzurri gifted Pacquiao with the Italian uniform bearing jersey No. 1 and Pacquiao’s name at the back.

The two later played the game of chess.

“I lost,” he said. “I said rematch, box.”

Of course, Pacquiao wouldn’t oblige especially with the Italian coaching staff needing to leave early as they had a game against Serbia to start the second round of the World Cup group stage the following day.

“We spent little time because I have the game (tonight),” said Pozzecco.

The Azzurri played like how Pacquiao fights, rallying from a 16-point deficit to nip the previously undefeated Serbians, 78-76.

By the end of the thrilling match, Pozzecco admitted like he lost two or three years of his life.

Still, he never forgets the Pacman.

“I dedicate this victory to Pacquiao,” he said.