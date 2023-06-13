Wembanyama, Gobert form twin towers in France Starting 5 for World Cup

BEFORE he officially makes his much-awaited NBA debut, Victor Wembanyama is expected to showcase his unique skillset in the international stage by suiting up for France in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

The 19-year-old 7-foot-3 wunderkind, who the San Antonio Spurs are expected to make the first overall pick in the coming NBA Draft, could be part of a potent French starting unit if they all commit to play for their country in the basketball showpiece.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Three current NBA players and a former NBA point guard complete the First Five on France’s depth chart.

Indonesian fans get to witness Wembanyama first as France is in Group H with Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon and will play the group stage in Jakarta at the newly built Indonesia Arena alongside Group G.

Filipino fans, though, will have a chance to get a glimpse of Wembanyama if France advances to the final phase of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Check out the possible France Starting 5 in 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup:

PG - Nando de Colo

The 6-foot-5 playmaker is France’s elder statesman,. He turns 36 on June 23.

The 53rd overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by San Antonio, De Colo played for the Spurs and Toronto Raptors for two years before settling into the EuroLeague, winning the MVP in 2016 when he led CSKA Moscow to the title.

Watch Now

Although his best years are behind him, De Colo can still put up the numbers internationally when called upon, averaging 16.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 boards in the 2019 World Cup in China where he steered France to the bronze.

If France decides to go younger at point guard, the country has a deep rotation, including current NBA players Frank Ntilikina, Killian Hayes, and Theo Maledon, and former Phoenix Suns point guard Elie Okobo.

SG – Evan Fournier

The New York Knicks shooting guard could use the World Cup to regain his confidence after falling out of the Knicks rotation this season.

The 30-year-old shooter is coming off an NBA campaign where he averaged just 6.1 points in 17 minutes – both the lowest since his second year in the league in 2013-14 with Denver.

Fournier, though, has always delivered – and more importantly – been available for France in the international scene, playing for the country in the 2019 World Cup, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2022 EuroBasket.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SF – Nicolas Batum





The 34-year-old Los Angeles Clippers wingman is once again expected to be France’s best perimeter defender tasked to shackle other countries’ top scorers.

The 6-foot-8 forward underscored his value in the Tokyo Olympics where he blocked Klemen Prepelic at the last second of the semifinals as France escaped Slovenia to advance to the finals against USA, where the French lost by just five points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

C – Rudy Gobert

Like with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 7-foot-1 Gobert is the last line of France’s defense.

Averaging 2.1 blocks in his 10-year NBA career, Gobert, who turns 31 on June 26, has also been available for his country, last seeing action in the 2022 EuroBasket in September where he normed 12.8 points, 9.8 boards, and 1.2 blocks to be named to the All-Tournament Team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PF – Victor Wembanyama

For all of France’s star power, all eyes will still be on this phenom, who fans can’t wait to see how he fares against NBA competition.

The Metropolitans 92 star has already shown flashes of brilliance in the international scene as he averaged 19 points and 8.3 boards in the World Cup qualifiers in November and February.

Forming half of the French twin towers with Gobert, Wembanyama is expected to lift his country’s title aspirations after just falling short in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And it looks like this World Cup is just the first of many.

"I don't want to miss the Fiba World Cup with my national team. I will be there. It's very important for me to defend my country," Wembanyama said in February.