Playing in big UAAP stage prepared Belangel and Co. in Gilas debuts

BY now, it's almost a default that Filipino players may feel some kind of chilling effect whenever they play against a Korean side in the international game.

After all, history has been cruel to the Philippines as it suffered heartbreak after heartbreak against its archrival.

But this youthful Gilas Pilipinas team is an exception, taking Korea's biggest hits and still coming through when it mattered the most.

"That’s the purpose of the preparation ni coach Tab sa amin. Alam namin ang gagawin namin despite of the sitaution," said SJ Belangel. "Yung mga mangyayari and makikita sa system ni coach Tab, dapat wala na kaming kailangan pang ika-kaba."

Gilas definitely showed that courage as it fought back from 17 points down. "Sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na wag mawalan ng kumpyansa kasi lalaban kami at lalaban. Alam namin yun," he said, as the Philippines stared at an early 33-16 hole in the second quarter.

"Nire-remind ko lang sila na malayo pa yan, meron pang tatlong quarter na natira. I just keep on reminding them na just run the system of coach Tab and trust the process. Yun lang ang magpapanalo sa atin at nakita naman nung second quarter at second half na naka-adjust kami."

Surely, Gilas did, making a huge third-quarter comeback and stunning Korea with an 81-78 victory courtesy of Belangel's buzzer-beating triple to propel the hosts to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup on Wednesday.

It may be the national team debuts for Belangel and four other players in a Philippine jersey, but it's not like this was their first time stepping in a big stage. They have been used to playing in front of packed crowds during the UAAP game, one that Belangel credits for the players' fortitude in their first game in Clark.

"We play din in the UAAP eh, where there are thousands of people [watching] in college," he said.

The fact that this game didn't have any fans in attendance only allowed the Gilas players to bond together more, knowing that without the raucous fan support, it's up to them to pick each other up and will themselves back in the game.

"Ngayon, wala namang tao. So it’s up to us to motivate each other at kami-kami lang nagmomotivate sa saril namin at sa teammates namin. Yan yung parang nag-fire sa akin na wala kaming kailangang katakutan kasi we got each other’s backs," Belangel said.

