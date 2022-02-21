Players to watch in February window of Fiba World Cup qualifiers

ALL eyes will be on Gilas Pilipinas as it begins its campaign in the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers this Thursday.

After skipping the first window last November, the Filipinos are back in the grind and, for the first time since 2019, will be playing in front of their home fans as they enjoy homecourt advantage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It's going to be an interesting four games-in-five days for the new-look Gilas national team, now coached by returning mentor Chot Reyes, tries to protect our home turf against its Group A peers.

But before the Philippines rolls out the red carpet to New Zealand, Korea, and India at the Big Dome, Spin.ph lists off eight players fans should watch in this said window.

Players to watch in Fiba World Cup qualifiers

Jayson Castro (Philippines)

Who knew that at 35, Castro would still be donning the national tri-colors?

But The Blur gets another chance at carrying the flag on his back as he's one of those favored additions from the TNT Tropang Giga roster to beef up the Gilas 12, largely thanks to his experience and familiarity with Reyes' system.

His last stint for Gilas came in Astana when he dropped 15 points and three rebounds to help Gilas qualify to the 2019 Fiba World Cup with a 93-75 triumph over Kazakhstan way back in February that year. He later on begged off from playing in the global hoops conclave.

Despite his advanced age, Castro remains a solid producer for TNT as he currently notches 13.3 points on 40-percent shooting, on top of 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup.

Everybody should remember, we're talking about a guy who was the Best Point Guard in Asia twice, and Castro might be vindicated to feel a little Michael Corleone for this go-round. Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!

Dwight Ramos (Philippines)





Ramos has been nothing but stupendous since making his debut for Gilas Pilipinas in February 2020, but can you imagine him balling out in front of a packed Big Dome crowd?

The Fil-Am guard will once again be counted on to deliver for the Philippines, and for sure, the 6-foot-4 guard will try to make up for lost time especially after missing the team's stint in the Belgrade Olmpic Qualifying Tournament due to a groin injury.

He was excellent in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, nabbing 13.8 points on 46-percent shooting from deep, to go with 6.2 boards, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals and has sustained that groove in the Japan B.League where he currently posts 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.1 minutes for the Toyama Grouses.

It's exciting times, to say the least, especially with St. Dwight playing for us.

Amen indeed.

Lee Gwan Hee (Korea)

Lee will be looking for redemption as he returns to Manila six years removed from his stint as an Asian import for Phoenix back in the 2016 PBA Governors' Cup.

The 6-foot-2 shooter only averaged 8.9 points on 27-percent shooting from deep, along with 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes back then.

Now 33, Lee is better than ever as his trade from the Seoul Samsung Thunders to the Changwon LG Sakers last season seemingly brought him to great heights as he now posts 14.6 points on 34-percent clip from rainbow country, to go with 3.1 boards, 2.7 dimes, and 1.2 steals in 30.4 minutes this Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

Lee was actually supposed to play in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, being shortlisted in the Korea roster back in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the federation to make changes to its plans.

Called back anew, Lee sure will be making up for lost time despite all the odds that the Koreans are dealing with in the buildup for this window.

Yeo Jun Seok (Korea)





With naturalized player Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) sitting out these games after testing positive for COVID-19, the 19-year-old Yeo gets his baptism of fire in manning the paint for Korea.

The 6-foot-8 center from Yongsan High School did show glimpses of his game in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, tallying 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.7 minutes in three games in Clark, including his best outing of 23 points, six boards, an assist, and a steal in Korea's 120-53 rout of Thailand.

Yeo didn't see much action in the team's run in the Kaunas OQT, but the experience that he's had from that campaign should bode well as he'll be tasked to carry a bigger load in this return trip to Manila.

Taane Samuel (New Zealand)

Forget the Taane Samuel you knew about from La Salle. This guy's a different beast now.

The 6-foot-8 forward has reinvented himself since coming back home to New Zealand and will be bracing for his first seniors team callup for the Tall Blacks. He represented the country in the 2017 Under-19 World Cup in Cairo.

Samuel has established himself as one of the best gunners in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL), collecting 16.5 points on 44-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.0 minutes in the Wellington Saints' championship run last season.

He has since capitalized on that play to earn a contract with the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL in Australia this season.

So for those still remembering the injury-plagued showing he had for the Green Archers back in UAAP Season 81, erase those memories on your mind as the 22-year-old Samuel should present problems for Gilas once the two teams face off.

Dion Prewster (New Zealand)

Prewster imposed his will in the NZ NBL last year and the Tall Blacks are certainly looking to see that wizardry in the international stage.

Last season's MVP awardee posted 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.3 minutes while steering the Wellington Saints, featuring Samuel and Fil-Kiwi shooter Ken Tuffin, to the championship.

The shifty 6-foot-4 guard also had his first callup in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, firing 11.0 points, 3.0 boards, and 1.5 dimes in 17 minutes in two games.

We don't know about you, but Prewster going up against Castro should be must-see matchup in this window.

Princepal Singh (India)

India has high hopes in Princepal Singh and the 7-foot-2 behemoth will get his chance to prove himself in this window.

The 21-year-old center has displayed immense promise in his first games for the seniors team despite his numbers of 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 15.7 minutes through four games in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

He did have his best game where he got eight points, eight boards, three assists, two steals, and one block in India's 115-60 loss to Lebanon in Nov 2021

One thing India will be banking on is for Singh to display the learnings that he's had from his stints in the United States, first with the NBA G League Ignite team and then with the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas Summer League.

Muin Bek Hafeez (India)

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi will remain as the heart and soul of India, but Hafeez has certainly positioned himself as the next one to carry the baton.

The 6-foot-3 guard of Tamil Nadu proved that he can run the show for India in the past, as seen in his averages of 10.5 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 29.4 minutes through eight games the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Hafeez' excellence was in full view in India's 94-75 win vs Iraq in February 2020, where he went up for 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, to go with eight rebounds and eight assists.

If Gilas wants to stop India's inside attack, keeping Hafeez at bay should be the top priority for Reyes and the rest of the coaching staff.

