    Pingris takes Gilas young bigs Kouame, Rangel under his wing

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Marc Pingris works on post moves with Ange Kouame and Tzaddy Rangel.

    MARC Pingris went to work right away and began training the young bigs of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

    Marc Pingris works on Gilas bigs' post moves

    The retired PBA great used one of the courts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to practice some post up moves together with naturalized player Ange Kouame and Tzaddy Rangel, while fellow deputy Jong Uichico watched on the sidelines.

    “Mag-assists ng mga bigs,” he curtly said when asked about what specific job he will play as one of the Gilas deputy coaches under Chot Reyes.

      The 40-year-old Pingris is in-charge of training the young big men of the national team as the rest of the Gilas frontcourt will be reinforced by TNT players led by Poy Erram and Troy Rosario.

      The Gilas training pool already entered the FIBA bubble last Saturday, with guard Roger Pogoy the latest to join the team on Monday.

