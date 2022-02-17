Phoenix's former Asian import included in revamped Korea pool

FORMER Phoenix import Lee Gwan Hee was one of the six late invitees for the Korean national team as the squad begins its buildup for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Lee, who served as an Asian import for the Fuel Masters back in the 2016 PBA Governors' Cup, will be returning to Manila next week as Korea scampers for time in preparing for the brutal schedule of four games in five days.

Aside from Lee, also called up by coach Cho Sang Hyun were veterans Byun Jun Hyeong, Kang Sang Jae, Ahn Young Jun, Jang Jae Seok, and Lee Jae Do.

Korea named its new 16-man pool on Thursday as the team begins its training camp in Goyang on Friday.

The Korea Basketball Association (KBA) had a preliminary 24-man list, but only these players brought back negative COVID-19 tests.

They will once again be tested upon arrival at the training camp, and those who net a positive result will immediately be removed from the team.

From the initial 14-man pool, only nine players remain in the list led by Kim Sun Hyung, Heo Ung, Doo Kyung Min, and Lee Weon Suk.

Players who suited up in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last year are also back in the fold, namely Lee Seong Hyun, Yang Hong Seok, Jeon Seong Hyen, Lee Dae Sung, and 19-year-old center Yeo Jun Seok.

Unfortunately, Korea will be missing the presence of naturalized center Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe), who tested positive for COVID-19.

Also out of the list are 2020 Korean Basketball League (KBL) MVP Heo Hoon, Kim Jong Kyu, and Moon Seong Gon due to positive tests, while Choi Jun Yong is out due to an ankle sprain.

Korea will be leaving for Manila on Tuesday before playing Gilas Pilipinas on Feb. 24, New Zealand on Feb. 25, India on Feb. 27, and the Philippines anew on Feb. 28 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

