FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the country this year with the Philippines hosting two Masters events.

The international governing body for basketball released its full schedule for its club competition with 13 events slated, with the Manila Masters set on May 28 and 29 and Cebu Masters on Oct. 1 and 2.

The 2022 Fiba 3x3 World Tour season will tip off in the Utsunomiya Opener on May 14 to 15 and will culminate in the Abu Dhabi Final set on Dec. 9 and 10.

Manila will stage its first Masters event since hosting the 2014 offing where Manila West, bannered by Terrence Romeo, ruled the competition after beating Doha in the final.

Cebu, meanwhile, will be hosting its first Masters event.

Terrence Romeo and Manila West topped the Manila Masters in 2014.

Other cities given hosting duties include a city in France (July 15-16), Prague (July 15-16), Lausanne (Aug. 19-20), Debrecen (Aug. 27-28), Montreal (Sept. 3-4), Chengdu, Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Macau (all still to be determined).

Liman, bannered by Mihailo Vasic, Stefan Kojic, Aleksandar Ratkov, and Nebojsa Kilijan, ruled the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Jeddah Final, topping Gagarin in the championship game.

