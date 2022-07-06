PH teams seek sweep in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

THERE will be no tomorrow for both Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 national teams as they go through the qualifying draw of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore in Thursday.

Gilas in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, and Joseph Eriobu will banner the men's side, while Afril Bernardino, Camille Clarin, Khate Castillo, and Katrina Guytingco will flank the women's side as they try to sweep their assignments in their respective groups.

The Philippine teams flew to Singapore on Wednesday as they attempt to rebound from their paltry showing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where the men's side settled for bronze and the women's team falling out of the podium.

For the men's team, it's all about topping Group C as it meets Jordan at 10:50 a.m., before a duel against Indonesia at 8:45 p.m.

The same is the case for the women's team, which is in Group B and will clash against Jordan at 3:20 p.m., and Thailand at 6:50 p.m.

Only the top teams in their respective pools will advance to the main draw.

Australia, Mongolia, and hosts Singapore are already in the men's division, with nine spots still up for grabs.

Meanwhile, only five seats are open in the women's division, with Mongolia, Japan, China, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Sri Lanka, and hosts Singapore already in.

