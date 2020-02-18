Perez, Tautuaa team up with Munzon, Pasaol in Philippine team to 3x3 Olympic Qualifying

CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa will be part of the Philippine 3x3 team that will see action in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament next month.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed that the two will team up with world-ranked 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol in the OQT set in Bangalore, India from March 18 to 22.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Perez and Tautuaa were part of the Philippine team that won the gold medal in the men's 3x3 competitions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in December, together with Jason Perkins and Chris Newsome.

The duo's entry boosts the country's chances in the tilt as they join forces with Munzon and Pasaol, who have been playing in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League and in the Fiba 3x3 World Tours for the past year.

The Filipinos are in Group C with Slovenia, France, Qatar and the Dominican Republic.

Only the top two teams in the group stages will advance to the quarterfinals, with the top three teams earning their spot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Top 3x3 nations Serbia, China and Russia, alongside hosts Japan, have already qualified for the eight-nation Olympic tournament, the inaugural staging of the 3x3 competitions in the quadrennial Games.

