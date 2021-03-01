Marcial assures Perez, Tautuaa, Pasaol, Munzon availability for 3x3 OQT

JOSHUA Munzon and Alvin Pasaol may be among the top prospects in the coming PBA Rookie Draft, but they will continue to honor their commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 national team.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial reiterated the pro league's support for Gilas as the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria nears.

"All out ang suporta ng liga sa mga sasali sa OQT. Sigurado na yun, mag-allot tayo ng oras para makapag-ensayo yung mga players natin sa 3x3," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Munzon and Pasaol are the top two ranked 3x3 players in the country, with the Fil-Am slasher the 105th best in the world and the University of the East super scorer ranked 148th in the men's division.

They have been tapped by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to represent the country in the OQT together with San Miguel's CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, who were both gold medalists in men's 3x3 basketball in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippine crew is grouped in Pool C, together with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and Dominican Republic, needing to finish in the top two of the group stage to advance to the playoffs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Three seats are up for grabs in the Fiba 3x3 OQT scheduled on May 26 to 30.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial assured that the mother ballclubs of all four players won't be affected by the trip as the PBA will make the necessary accomodations for San Miguel and the teams which will draft Munzon and Pasaol.

"Ia-adjust natin yung schedule ng mga teams nila para hindi matamaan yung games sa OQT," the affable executive said.