PBA players say yes to Gilas call-up for SEA Games campaign

PBA players on the wishlist of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes for the 31st Southeast Asian Games have already agreed to take part in the national team if called upon.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he has spoken to the players who are high on the list of Reyes to make it to the final 15 on Wednesday and all have agreed to take part in the national team for the biennial meet.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Payag sila na makasama sa line-up at sinabi ko na rin kay coach Chot. Okay sila lahat,” said Marcial, who declined to reveal the identities of the players pending official word from Gilas Pilipinas and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

A mix of PBA players and Gilas pool mainstays is set to represent the country in the SEA Games set from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

SEA Games list

With commitments secured, the SBP is set to submit the players' names to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), which will then send it to the Vietnam SEA Games Organizing Committee (Viesgoc).

Continue reading below ↓

The team will start its build-up after the conclusion of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup where they will train for one month before going to Hanoi.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.