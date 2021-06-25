Fajardo, Aguilar an upgrade for Gilas - on one condition: Black

MERALCO coach Norman Black said PBA bigs in June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar can be a big boost to Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba World Cup, so long as they can immersed themselves in the system of coach Tab Baldwin.

Responding to a question posed by a viewer during SPIN.ph’s Zoom In episode on Thursday, Black believes players like Fajardo and Aguilar will only make Gilas stronger come 2023 when the Fiba World Cup is staged in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

Black, though, included a caveat: Fajardo and Aguilar, or any PBA player called up by Gilas, must be available to practice with the national team for a long period.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Otherwise, the move may only be counter-productive.

“Of course. Siyempre,” Black, who was part of Baldwin's staff in the February window, said when asked by a viewer if Fajardo should still be included in the 2023 lineup even with the presence of Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame in the team.

“Magaling si June Mar. Why would you not get him? Even Japeth Aguilar for that matter. Why not build your team to a powerhouse team? Adding ‘yung dalawa sa team, mas malakas ang team mo.

“Yeah, if June Mar is healthy, Japeth is healthy [Gilas should get them]. Remember, si Kai, bright future. Si Kouame, bright future. You also need experience too. It helps. And June Mar and Japeth have the experience. If you can add those two guys in the group, that will be even better for the team,” said Black.

Continue reading below ↓

A Big If

Sotto and Kouame made their mark for Gilas in the recently-concluded Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga, and will once again man the frontline for the national team in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Black, however, reminded that preparation plays a huge part in the success of the Gilas system, and any additions to the pool, in this case, Fajardo and Aguilar, will need ample time and adjustment to learn Baldwin’s system.

Otherwise, better not tinker with the lineup, Black warned.

“I say this because, like I said, I work with the group as coaching staff and I’m just telling you that they really believe that preparation is also a solution to success. In other words, yeah, I can be really great but if you only practice for one week and I got to go play the Chinese, mahirap talaga.”

“But if I can prepare and still have good players, kasama mo ‘yung magaling ang manlalaro, siyempre, I have a better chance of winning. So I would say, yeah, I would want Japeth, I would want June Mar,” Black said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Black said any team would be unwise to pass up on Fajardo, a six-time PBA MVP who he said will always be an upgrade for Gilas in the buildup for the 2023 World Cup.

But even a player as talented as Fajardo must immerse himself in the national team system for a long time to be an asset to Gilas.

“There’s no question about that. June Mar is the most talented big that we have in the Philippines. I don’t think anybody is going to debate me on that one, pero he would have to be just like everybody else.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"You would have to join the group and dedicate themselves to the system, to the preparation, if you really want to be successful,” said Black.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.