PBA players expected to reinforce Gilas 3x3 team to Olympic qualifiers

AT least two PBA players are expected to be part of the Philippine team which will see action in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament come March.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio floated that possibility, with Ronnie Magsanoc already appointed as the head coach for Gilas 3x3.

Only two of the four players from the country's top 10-ranked 3x3 players are required to be part of the national team, opening the gates to PBA players in the pool.

"Obviously, the Chooks-to-Go players will be there cause they're part of the top 100 and I'm asking Ronnie for names on who those PBA players might be. Maybe there's some PBA players who can be part of the team," he said.

CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa made up the Philippine 3x3 team which won the gold medal in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games as the SBP opted to field PBA players for the regional conclave.

Also part of the pool for the biennial games were Mac Belo, Robert Bolick, Terrence Romeo, Chris Banchero, Ian Sangalang, Raymond Almazan, Anthony Semerad.

Meanwhile, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the country's leading private promoter responsible for boosting the Philippines' OQT berth has already unveiled its pool of players led by top 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol.

Also included in the list were Dylan Ababou, Karl Dehesa, Santi Santillan, Chris De Chavez, Gab Banal, Leo De Vera, Ryan Monteclaro, and Jaypee Belencion.

The Philippine team is preparing for the OQT, slated from March 18 to 22 in New Delhi, India where it's set to wage war against Slovenia, France, Qatar and Dominican Republic in Pool C.

Gilas 3x3 will have to make it to the top two in the group to advance to the quarters as only three teams will earn a ticket in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.