PBA pays tribute to Gilas' gold medal-winning Asiad team

GILAS Pilipinas was recognized during the opener of PBA Season 48 a month since its historic gold medal win at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Except for Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, who are both overseas, the entire team was present at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the tribute held during the opening rites of the new season.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Newly-named MVP June Mar Fajardo joined fellow nationals Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Ross, Chris Newsome, Marcio Lassiter, and Scottie Thompson.

Also honored were Cone’s coaching staff of Richard Del Rosario, Jong Uichico, LA Tenorio, and Josh Reyes as well as team manager Alfrancis Chua, deputy team manager and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas and vice chairman Bobby Rosales.

The Gilas staff of Yvette Ruiz, Butch Antonio, Aspi Calagopi, Aaron Ang, Rolly Arguelles, Nards Hugo, and Junjun Atienza were also recognized.

A special plaque was given to all Gilas members and personnel, which they all carried while being called on the makeshift stage.

At the same time, a special citation was also handed out to SMC CEO and president Ramon S. Ang and PLDT chairman and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan for their concerted effort to bring together the national team that won the country's first Asiad gold in 61 years.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SBP president Al S. Panlilio led the recognition to the first Philippine men’s team to win the Asiad gold since 1962.

