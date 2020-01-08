Gilas interim coach a possible discussion point in PBA board meeting

THE PBA will hold its board meeting on Thursday, where Gilas Pilipinas matters including the interim coach could possibly be up for discussion.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board meeting doesn’t have Gilas Pilipinas as part of the agenda, but the matter could be tackled especially with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) already baring plans to jumpstart the national team’s preparation for the year’s tournaments.

SBP president Al Panlilio said it is planning to tap an interim coach for at least the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers slated in February where Gilas will face Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand and Indonesia.

The interim coach will set the tone for the country’s preparation for the qualifiers with Gilas Pilipinas already having seven players in the pool.

“Next week or so,” said Panlilio, when asked when the SBP plans to name the interim coach. “We need to start, at least, plotting out the training program.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At the moment, five of the members of the pool are technically PBA players already after being drafted last year in Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi but will still be on loan to the national team.

Three-time UAAP finals MVP Thirdy Ravena and Jaydee Tungcab have also been added to the pool.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are not ready to announce a full-time coach in February for sure but we are hoping that, with the next window in November, it would give us time to really set up moving forward,” said Panlilio.

It also appears that Andray Blatche is also no longer in consideration as naturalized player for the Asia qualifiers.

“Andray, I think, has helped us a lot in the past. I think it’s time to move on with him. My objective is to have maybe two, three names, a pool of naturalized players so it will lessen the risk of injury, meron tayong back-up. We are finalizing the line-up, we are finalizing the naturalized players, we are finalizing also the coaches. ‘Yun ang task at hand,” said Panlilio.

“But for this first window, we have to take a look at Stanley (Pringle) and Christian (Standhardinger),” he added.