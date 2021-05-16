Paul Lee heads Tab Baldwin's dream five for Gilas

DESPITE the phalanx of exceptional point guards in the Philippines, Tab Baldwin has somehow always been drawn to Paul Lee.

That's why when asked what his theoretical Gilas Pilipinas mythical team would look like during his guesting at Zoom In on SPIN on Thursday, the American-Kiwi mentor almost instantly let out the name of the Magnolia guard as his first selection.

"I'm a big Paul Lee fan," Baldwin admitted. "When Paul was in shape and playing well, I would put Paul at point."

Not even the glut of outstanding point guards in Philippine basketball can convince him otherwise.

"I know I just left a whole lot of good players out, but that's what you do when you make a Mythical Team," the current program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Baldwin has only had a brief experience working with Lee, but the latter apparently made a lasting impression on the well-travelled international coach.

Continue reading below ↓

He served as a team consultant for coach Chot Reyes in the 2014 Fiba Asia Cup, where the Philippines won the bronze medal over China thanks to the Tondo native's nerves of steel, drilling three free throws to topple China in the battle for third place.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The two were also together when Gilas flew to Sevilla for the 2014 Fiba World Cup in Spain.

Since then, Baldwin has always had an adoration for Lee.

"I would have said on several occasions that if we could get Paul Lee, I would have said that many times," said Baldwin, who previously worked as a consultant for TNT KaTropa in the PBA. "But I don't think it was ever a possibility. I was never really involved that much in the trades."

[See Paul Lee breaks Chinese hearts with clutch free throws, wily play]

Aside from Lee, other national team staples complete his dream list, which was limited to the time he was first introduced to Philippine basketball by Reyes in 2012.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think Marcio Lassiter has proven over the years that he is a great two-way player. He's a great shooter and also back in his younger days, he was an extremely tough defender," he said of the San Miguel Beer top gun.

"I would like Gabe Norwood at the three. If I didn't have Gabe there, it would be his twin Jordan Clarkson and I would use him as the naturalized player. It would be an either or and I think I would like Jordan there."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As for the bigs, it's almost a no-brainer for Baldwin.

"Of course that's always a tough call, but it's an easy call because we just don't have the depth of big men that we would like. And I think you know that just off the top of my head, Japeth [Aguilar] and June Mar [Fajardo] would probably be the guys that would jump in those spots with Jordan there," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

In true Baldwin fashion, though, he acknowledges that the strength of his five should always have an equally potent bench.

"When it's a five, that means we leave the bench out and then of course you don't win internationally without a great bench," he said. "But that would probably be my five and I wouldn't mind going to battle with those guys."

Quite a potent quintet there, coach.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.