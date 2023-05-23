Gilas Women coach excited to bring guard Vanessa De Jesus on board

GILAS Women head coach Pat Aquino expressed his excitement as he awaits the newest addition to the national team program ahead of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup slated in Australia next month.

Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus, who plays for premier US NCAA Division 1 school Duke University, was recently granted her Philippine passport, thus making her eligible to play for the national team as a naturalized player.

De Jesus isn't eligibile to be a local player as she failed to acquire her passport before turning 16, but the point guard is still a welcome addition to Aquino's team.

“I’m very happy, the thought of her coming here and representing the country. Kaya nga sabi ko sa kanya, we’ve been waiting for you with open arms.” Aquino told SPIN.ph.

De Jesus will be joining a Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad fresh off of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games where they won silver in the 5-on-5 tournament.

Training has already resumed for the Nationals at the Aero Center in Quezon City where they are looking to build on the momentum and conditioning they’ve done in the run-up to the SEA Games.

According to Aquino, de Jesus will likely join the team early next month.

“Hopefully, she comes here by the first week of June. We’re communicating back and forth now," said Aquino.

Even as she waits to join the program, Aquino said that de Jesus has been proactive in getting herself ready for the Asia Cup, where Gilas will face foes like 5-time defending champion Japan and host Australia.

PHOTO: Cris Gopez / Fil am nation / Duke Athletics

“Nag-ask na nga siya what ball are we using. Sabi ko I’ll send you a ball so we had a ball in Cambodia we sent it to her so tuloy tuloy na to.” Said the tactician.

Aquino, meanwhile, expressed hope that there will be more Fil-foreign talents that will be willing to take the leap just like de Jesus.

The women’s team has been employing a good mix of homegrown and Fil-Am talents in recent tournaments, with Fil-Ams like Ella Fajardo and Stefanie Berberabe providing crucial contributions to the team.

“Sana, it’s not [just] the first but it will be the start or the spark of something bigger, para sa mga Fil-Am na gustong mag-represent ng country," said Aquino.

Mai-Loni Henson, Kayla Padilla, Chanelle Molina, and Aurea Gingras are among the few names that Gilas has been eyeing for the women’s program for some time now.

After the Women’s Asia Cup slated June 26 to July 2, Gilas will also be competing in the Jones Cup and in the Asian Games.