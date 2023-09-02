Paolo Banchero points out one Team USA 'weakness'

PAOLO Banchero has been an integral piece for the young and explosive Team USA squad in the 2023 Fiba World Cup thus far.

But even with a perfect four-game start, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year identified one specific aspect of the Americans' game that still needs work.

"I think we just have to start better and start faster. Nothing major. I think obviously there’s things we’ve been working on but all things that we’re aware of and I’m sure we’re gonna face," Banchero said.

On paper, USA has scored 23 first-quarter points in their four opening wins and conceded an average of 16.8 points per opening frame against New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, and Montenegro.

The numbers may be fairly decent but Banchero underscores how their early-game struggles embody the level of competition in the global showpiece, despite their consistency in finishing games strong.

"This is what we expected. We’re not expecting to blow every team out. This is the biggest tournament in the world for a reason," Banchero said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

A near scare from Montenegro, however, gave the Americans a much-needed reality check.

"(Montenegro) is a super tough team and probably the most physical team we faced so far. They have great players. Vucevic is their guy, some of their guards were just shooting (sharply). It’s a great challenge for us to start the second round," the Orlando Magic talisman said.

With 11.5 points, 3.8 boards, one dime, and one block thus far, Banchero asserted how there his more to his role in the USA squad than just the numbers.

"It really doesn’t matter. I have a role in the team and I’m trying to make the best out of it. I think I’ve made some good plays, we’ve made good plays as a team, and I’m just looking forward to our next games," the American-Italian ace said.