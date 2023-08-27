Steve Kerr says Paolo Banchero spark shows Team USA depth

PAOLO Banchero typified the depth of Team USA as he provided the spark in its 99-72 triumph over New Zealand on Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Arena to start its Fiba World Cup 2023 campaign on a high.

With the starters failing to find their marks that left them in an early 10-point hole, Banchero came in and gave the Americans a shot in the arm with instant offense and holding his ground against the Kiwis’ physicality.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

“We got to get going. Me and a couple other guys who come off the bench, we pride ourselves on when we come off the bench, we push the pace and if we start flat, we got to be able to pick it up. I think we were able to do that,” Banchero said after the game.

The Orlando Magic star ended up leading the Americans in scoring with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, on top of four rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 19 efficient minutes.

Banchero highlighted his offensive play with back-to-back triples that gave the Americans a 74-58 lead with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

“It felt good,” Banchero said. “I think it was my first threes that I hit since I’ve been with the team. I just wanted to play confident, find my spots on the floor, and it felt good. That was just me playing the game, being fearless.”

Banchero’s output formed part of the Americans’ 54 bench points – compared to just 23 from the Tall Blacks.

That means the Americans can lean on anybody on the roster, especially when their starting unit misfires.

“That’s the message from Day One that this is not the NBA. This is Fiba and we’re going to need all twelve. It’s going to be a different guy every night and tonight,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said.

“Paolo came off the bench and was amazing, knocking down a couple of threes, but also the physicality, and the shot blocks. But the whole second unit really came in and righted the ship after that slow start. We feel good about that,” he added.

Banchero teamed up with Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton in pushing the pace after the Americans’ slow start.

“That whole group with Austin and Tyrese, the ball movement, the change of pace that we have with that group, it’s really fun to watch,” Kerr said.