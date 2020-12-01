Panlilio still wants PBA reinforcements for Gilas in February qualifiers

ALTHOUGH nothing is cast in stone, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio is considering adding PBA players to the Gilas Pilipinas core that recently swept its assignments in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers window.

Panlilio said that there is no official decision yet on who will play in the next window of the Asia Cup qualifiers set in February, which the Philippines is bidding to host through a bubble similar to what the PBA has mounted in Clark.

But Panlilio is batting for reinforcements that includes PBA players, which is a possibility since the league will be in its offseason during that time.

Gilas is also facing stiffer competition in the next window, where they'll meet Asia powerhouse Korea and a vastly improved Indonesia side coached by former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman.

“Wala pa eh (decision). Although walang PBA nun, again maybe some players from this team that is in Bahrain and maybe some PBA veterans,” said Panlilio. “We will try to experiment for the next window especially we are playing Korea and Indonesia. We want to be a bit tougher."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The SBP had already been down that route during the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers where seven PBA players joined five cadets. That team posted an easy 100-70 win over Indonesia last February 23 in Jakarta.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial had previously said that the pro league will continue to support the national team’s programs.

SBP went with an all-amateur line-up in the recent Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers window in Bahrain against Thailand. One of the reasons behind the decision was that PBA players were unavailable because of its ongoing bubble season in Clark.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Gilas stuck with the plan even after players like Kiefer Ravena and CJ Perez became available after their teams' early elimination from the Clark bubble.

The all-cadet squad coached by Jong Uichico, program director Tab Baldwin, and assistant Boyet Fernandez didn't disappoint in the Manama tournament, posting lopsided victories over Thailand, 90-76, and 93-69.

Dwight Ramos, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Juan Gomez de Liano were three of the players who had remarkable performances in the window.