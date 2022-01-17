Overseas players' chances of playing for Gilas dim as Covid cases rise

UNLESS anyone of them dares leave his mother ballclub, do not expect any of the Filipino imports playing overseas to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Scheduling conflicts on top of the prevailing travel restrictions all but rule out players currently making names for themselves abroad from donning the national tri-color for the games set on Feb. 24 to 28 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That includes those currently playing in the Japan B.League led by Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Kobe Paras.

International break

Although the Japanese pro league will take a three-week break for the international window in February, the quarantine requirements will make accommodating these imports a lot harder for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

More so for Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin, who wants all his players to be available for full training prior to the qualifying windows.

Kai Sotto's situation is a lot harder considering Australia's more stringent border measures.

If ever he chooses to play for Gilas in the February window, he will have to subject himself to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period before he can rejoin the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL).

The same is true for Jordan Heading who is currently in Taiwan suiting up for the Taichung Wagor Suns in the T1 League.

Despite these potential absences, Gilas has formed a youth-laden 16-man pool which has been training since November and is expected to make up the roster for the aforementioned games.

Leading the pack is naturalized center Ange Kouame, who is joined by Gilas cadets Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

Also called back awee Belgrade OQT members Justine Baltazar, SJ Belangel, and Carl Tamayo, Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso, Geo Chiu, and Jason Credo, and St. Benilde's Ladis Lepalam.

Hope for LeBron?

One player who can be added to the pool is Lebron Lopez, who has yet to secure his visa to head to the United States and join the Overtime Elite League.

The SBP, however, has yet to get a correspondence from the 18-year-old high-flyer.

The national pool has yet to reconvene this year since Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases brought upon by the Omicron variant.

The tournament itself is not a sure thing yet, with the SBP still closely monitoring the health situation in the country. The qualifiers, however, stand a chance of being cleared since it will be mounted under a strict bubble.

If it pushes through, the Big Dome qualifiers will see Gilas taking on Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea anew on Feb. 28. The host needs to finish in the Top 3 of Group A to move to the next phase.

