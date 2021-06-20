Gilas starts slow but shoots well to lead Korea at the half

GILAS Pilipinas shot well from deep to take a 38-34 halftime lead over Korea in their rematch in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Sunday at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City.

Dwight Ramos has done a better job in sharing the rock for the Philippines as he compiled eight points, four assists, and two steals in 15 minutes of play.

His unselfishness did Gilas wonders as it has had eight assists in the first two periods, but more importantly, shot 6-of-15 from distance, a solid 40-percent clip.

In contrast, Korea only went 3-of-13 from downtown.

Ange Kouame also held his ground against Ra Gun-A with his six points and four rebounds as the Philippines narrowly held the edge on the boards, 21 to 17.

Jordan Heading and RJ Abarrientos have also found their stroke as they have five points each, while Kai Sotto also scored five, including a two-handed slam late in the second period, while also grabbing five rebounds.

Gilas stared at a 9-0 deficit early, but recovered pretty well as soon as Ramos hit a three at the 6:57 mark to break the ice for the hosts.

William Navarro also had a highlight play, delivering a one-handed flush off a steal at the 3:42 mark of the second frame that gave the Philippines a 32-28 advantage.

Ra has been the lone shining light for the Koreans as he tallied 14 points and four rebounds. He also had a good rest in the second quarter when Gilas wrested the upperhand.

