Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 29
    FIBA

    Olympic dream slipping away after Gilas defeat, Japan win

    Coach Chot says Gilas can't worry about things it can't control
    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    fajardo, edu, japeth, ramos gilas world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NOW even the Olympic hopes are in danger of slipping away from the hands of Gilas Pilipinas.

    A second straight loss in the group phase of the FIBA World Cup opposite Angola, coupled by the stunning upset of Finland by host Japan, had the Philippines facing a bleak scenario in the race for an Asian berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    The Nationals absorbed an 80-70 loss to Angola on Sunday night before a crowd of 12,784 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, dropping to the cellar in Group A with a 0-2 record.

    READ: Gilas must beat Italy by 13 - and hope for Angola loss

    The loss also dampened the country’s bid to make it back to the Olympics as co-host Japan pulled off a 98-88 stunner against Finland to become the first Asian country to register a win in the quadrennial showcase - and took the inside track on the only ticket in the Paris Games reserved for the Asian region.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Coach Chot Reyes is aware of the scenario now facing his team going in the final stretch of the group phase where it faces 10th ranked Italy.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    And the immediate goal is to beat the Azzurri to keep its flickering hopes alive.

    “We hope Japan loses its last game and we win our last game then it’s all tied. I don’t know how they’re going to break that tie,” said Reyes about taking care of Gilas’ own business.

    Playing in Okinawa, the Akatsuki are currently tied with Australia in Group E with an even 1-1 slate behind leader Germany (2-0). Finland is now at the bottom of the group with a 0-2 slate.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      They play the Boomers on Tuesday in a knockout match for the last second-round berth in their group.

      Then again, Japan is just one of Asian teams in contention for an Olympic berth.

      China remains a threat in Group B, and so is Jordan in Group C, and Iran in Group H.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      chot reyes tim cone clarkson gilas world cup

      Only Lebanon is out of the equation after absorbing another blowout loss on Sunday, 128-73, against Canada for a 0-2 slate in Group H.

      “In the end it’s going to be dependent I think on the other games. It’s not going to be in our hands,” said Reyes. “The only thing that is within our control right now is the next game. We can’t worry about other things that are going.”

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again