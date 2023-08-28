Olympic dream slipping away after Gilas defeat, Japan win

NOW even the Olympic hopes are in danger of slipping away from the hands of Gilas Pilipinas.

A second straight loss in the group phase of the FIBA World Cup opposite Angola, coupled by the stunning upset of Finland by host Japan, had the Philippines facing a bleak scenario in the race for an Asian berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Nationals absorbed an 80-70 loss to Angola on Sunday night before a crowd of 12,784 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, dropping to the cellar in Group A with a 0-2 record.

The loss also dampened the country’s bid to make it back to the Olympics as co-host Japan pulled off a 98-88 stunner against Finland to become the first Asian country to register a win in the quadrennial showcase - and took the inside track on the only ticket in the Paris Games reserved for the Asian region.

Coach Chot Reyes is aware of the scenario now facing his team going in the final stretch of the group phase where it faces 10th ranked Italy.

And the immediate goal is to beat the Azzurri to keep its flickering hopes alive.

“We hope Japan loses its last game and we win our last game then it’s all tied. I don’t know how they’re going to break that tie,” said Reyes about taking care of Gilas’ own business.

Playing in Okinawa, the Akatsuki are currently tied with Australia in Group E with an even 1-1 slate behind leader Germany (2-0). Finland is now at the bottom of the group with a 0-2 slate.

They play the Boomers on Tuesday in a knockout match for the last second-round berth in their group.

Then again, Japan is just one of Asian teams in contention for an Olympic berth.

China remains a threat in Group B, and so is Jordan in Group C, and Iran in Group H.

Only Lebanon is out of the equation after absorbing another blowout loss on Sunday, 128-73, against Canada for a 0-2 slate in Group H.

“In the end it’s going to be dependent I think on the other games. It’s not going to be in our hands,” said Reyes. “The only thing that is within our control right now is the next game. We can’t worry about other things that are going.”