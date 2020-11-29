Oftana, Tungcab earn Gilas call-ups for second game against Thais

CALVIN Oftana and Jaydee Tungcab make their debut for Gilas Pilipinas for its final game against Thailand in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama.

The two, who had been placed as reserves, replace Mike Nieto and Will Navarro in the roster for Monday's tiff.

Still retained for the 12-man lineup are Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, and Juan Gomez de Liano, who starred in the Philippines' 93-61 victory over the Thais on Monday.

Completing the roster are Kobe Paras, Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Rey Suerte, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, and Kemark Carino.

Allyn Bulanadi remains as a reserve as he continues his recovery from a dislocated right shoulder.

Gilas shoots for its third win in Group A against Thailand at 9 p.m. and end this window with a clean sweep, while also showing that the future of Philippine basketball is in good hands.

