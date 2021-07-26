Off-shooting Gilas bows to Egypt in King's Cup opener

GILAS Pilipinas' late charge fell short as it went down against Egypt, 73-60, to open its campaign in the King Abdullah Cup Monday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Gilas vs Egypt recap

Naturalized center Ange Kouame carried the fight for the Philippines as he finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaac Go had 13 points and two boards off the bench.

PHOTO: SBP

Unfortunately, it was a struggle of a game for the Filipinos as they only shot 35-percent from the field including 4-of-27 shooting from downtown for a measly 14-percent clip and trailed by as many as 14 points.

Kouame and Go tried to carry Gilas back in the game and cut the deficit down to just six, 64-58, with 2:51 left, before Egypt answered back with an 8-0 finishing kick capped off by a three from Ali Ahmad, that made it a 72-58 lead in the last 55 seconds.

Fit-again Dwight Ramos added nine points but only made four of his 11 shots, on top of five rebounds and four assists, even as Thirdy Ravena got eight points and eight rebounds in his first game back for the national team.

Gilas will try to bounce back on Tuesday when it plays Saudi Arabia at 6 p.m.

Amro Mohammad Abd Alhalem paced Egypt with 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the win, while Omar Saeed Arabei had 11 points and four boards.

Only the top four squads in this six-team tourney will advance to the knockout semifinals.

The Scores:

EGYPT 73 -- Alhalem 14, Arabei 11, Kamal 9, Hussin 6, Saleh 6, Shehata 6, Khlaf 6, Shosha 6, Ahmad 3, Elmekawy 2, Bakhet 2, Abdellatif 1, Abdelgawad 1.

PHILIPPINES 60 -- Kouame 13, Go 13, Ramos 9, Ravena 8, Belangel 6, Baltazar 4, Heading 3, Ildefonso 3, Navarro 1, Ma. Nieto 0, Chiu 0, Tamayo 0, Abarrientos 0.

Quarters: 13-12; 33-24; 55-43; 73-60.

