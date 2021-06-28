Belangel, Abarrientos should be part of Gilas core moving forward: Black

COUNT former Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Norman Black among those who were left in awe by the performances of young guns SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

"Just like everybody else, the two point guards impressed me, SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos," he said in a Spin Zoom In appearance. "Malaki ang puso nila even though ang kalaban, sobrang laki."

Belangel and Abarrientos passed their baptism of fire with flying colors as they played solid games in the stretch which saw the Philippines complete a three-game sweep of Korea and Indonesia in Group A.

The 5-foot-10 Belangel delivered 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, including the game-winning three that sunk Korea, 81-78 in the first game, while the 5-foot-11 Abarrientos was a sparkplug off the bench with his 8.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 boards.

So impressed was Black that he was willing to vouch for the two to be part of the core of Gilas Pilipinas moving forward.

Building blocks

"Ang feeling ko ngayon, you're probably going to have a nucleus and that starts with Kai Sotto, [Ange] Kouame, Dwight Ramos, and yung dalawang point guard, and they're just gonna build from there," he said.

It's a tantalizing prospect that Filipino fans can gauge when Gilas competes in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Black, however, noted that more than the talent level, what's integral for Gilas for its next outings will be its preparations under coach Tab Baldwin.

"Importante din ang preparation. Syempre importante na magaling ang manlalaro, but preparation is importante din," he said.

"Maybe hindi sobrang gagaling ang players like the PBA players, but if we'll train for 10 weeks, that makes a big difference. Lahat ng players alam ang system and mas maganda ang execution sa court. But if you can get the best players and still maintain the preparation, it's the key to success."

