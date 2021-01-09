Norman Black, Caloy Garcia added to Gilas coaching staff for Fiba qualifiers

NORMAN Black and Caloy Garcia found themselves working with Gilas Pilipinas again after they were made part of the coaching staff for the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Both Black and Garcia welcomed the opportunity of working with head coach Jong Uichico starting with the bubble training that the national team is going to undergo at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna this month.

The qualifiers are set on Feb. 18 to 21 under a bubble set-up at Clark Mimosa similar to the PBA Season 45.

Black said he received an invitation from Gilas program director Tab Baldwin to be a part of the national team and without hesitation, accepted the offer.

“I’m always happy to serve the Philippines. Serving the national team is always a good experience,” he said on Saturday.

Garcia said he welcomes the opportunity to serve the national colors again after acting as Yeng Guiao’s lead deputy during the qualifiers and the FIBA World Cup proper in 2019.

“I’m happy na isinama ako because I get to learn new system under (project director) coach Tab (Baldwin) when we know he’s one of the best coaches internationally. So that’s added knowledge,” said the current head coach of Rain or Shine.

“I’m there to help them (Gilas) also and give them my thoughts.”

Like Garcia, the 63-year-old Black previously worked with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain following the country’s silver medal finish in the FIBA Asia Men’s Championship in Manila a year earlier.

He was also at the helm when the country won the basketball gold in the 2011 Southeast Asian Games in Jakarta.

Boyet Fernandez and Alton Lister, who formed part of the coaching staff during the second window held in a similar bubble in Bahrain, will still remain with Gilas.