    Nolasco, Villarin back for Gilas Women in Fiba 3x3 U17 Asia Cup

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    BJ Villarin and Camille Nolasco team up with Ari de los Santos and Nicole Pring.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    CAMILLE Nolasco and BJ Villarin team up anew as they join Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Under-17 Asia Cup on Thursday.

    They will be joined by Ari delos Santos and Nicole Pring as they aim to carry the ladies into the main draw of the continental youth tournament.

    The Philippines is placed in the Qualifying Draw A where it will have to top the group to earn a spot in Pool C. Awaiting the Pinays will be Hong Kong at 2:50 p.m. and Thailand at 4:10 p.m.

    The top team from the group will clash against Japan and Mongolia in the main draw.

    Nolasco was solid for the Gilas Women in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Women's Asian Championship Division B in India where she netted 7.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.2 rebounds.

    Villarin, meanwhile, was a key contributor for the Philippines in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship Division B in Jordan where she posted 3.2 points. 4.0 boards, and 1.8 assists.

    The Philippines finished with the bronze medal in the 2019 edition of the event behind Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Kristine Cayabyab, and Ella Fajardo.

