No shortage of size for Gilas despite Kai Sotto non-availability

GILAS Pilipinas coach Jong Uichico is undeterred even if Kai Sotto won't make it to the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February.

"We are confident that with the time given, we can come up with a team that can compete," he told Spin.ph.

Sotto will be unable to play for the national team in the final window of qualifiers in Clark owing to his obligations with Ignite, which along with 17 other teams will enter the Disney bubble in Orlando as the NBA G League holds its 2021 season.

That commitment will delay the seniors debut of the 7-foot-2 center, who is expected to be a cornerstone for the Philippine team come the 2023 Fiba World Cup here.

Still, Uichico believes there will be no shortage of talent for Gilas, especially with the national team expecting an influx of PBA players to join the young guns which saw action in the Manama window.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to name the players who will be part of the training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, although some of the big men who are expected to be back from the November window are Isaac Go, Justine Baltazar, and William Navarro.

Meanwhile, Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, and Poy Erram are just a few of the names floated in the list the SBP submitted to the PBA.

Uichico reiterated that for now, nothing is final.

"We're still finalizing our lineup for the bubble and when we will go in," he said.