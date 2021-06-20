Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    No time to celebrate as Gilas returns to training for OQT

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    GILAS Pilipinas will just have a very short window to celebrate its sweep of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Less than 48 hours after capping its stint in the Clark bubble, it’s back to work for the national team as it prepares for next week’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

    Coach Tab Baldwin said Gilas will have a well-deserved day off on Monday following a sweep of its three-game assignments in the final window of the qualifiers, including two against rival South Korea.

      “These young men have earned the day-off, so they’ll get Monday off. But Tuesday we'll be back at work,” said Baldwin during the presser that followed Gilas Pilipinas’ 82-77 win over the Sokors on Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

      Unless last-minute changes are made, the national team will stay at the Clark bubble where it will train and prepare for the Olympic qualifier set June 29 to July 4.

      The Philippines is bracketed with the host country and Dominican Republic in Group A during the preliminary.

