No more tuneup games for Gilas ahead of Belgrade OQT

GILAS Pilipinas won't have any more tuneup games before the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Coach Tab Baldwin said schedule constraints prevented the Philippine team from setting up any other friendlies once it arrives in Serbia.

"There’s no room for that," he said, as the Gilas team flies out of the country on Thursday dealing with a slew of injuries and hoping that players recover in time for the games against Serbia and Dominican Republic.

"I don’t think we could withstand that. I don’t think we want to take a chance and I think we’ll have to tone our practices down as well. Because these kids go hard at one another and they don’t really know how to pace themselves yet, which is a good thing in terms of development. But as you get ready to play in tournaments, you need to sort of idle down a bit and we will help them do that."

Continue reading below ↓

Dwight Ramos has been dealing with a strained groin, while Carl Tamayo is still recovering from a left ankle sprain. Both missed the tuneup game against China on Wednesday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And the injury list grew more after that physical tilt against the Chinese, with Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Jordan Heading feeling the effects of that duel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nonetheless, Baldwin noted that the exhibition game against China helped a lot in terms of roster adjustment.

"It's one tune up game and we have so much to accomplish," he said. "I think that we got through certain things we wanted to do, we tested some different lineups, we worked on our zone a lot. We were competitive against the much bigger lineup than we played in the Fiba window, and the guys played really hard," he said.

Baldwin fielded Kouame and Kai Sotto at the same time as he tests the twin tower combo, while Justine Baltazar continued to play in the wing position.

Continue reading below ↓

Baldwin looks spend more time working on these adjustments when Gilas completes the quarantine requirements in Serbia.

PHOTO: SBP Official

"When time allows, those will be added to the practice schedule there in Serbia, which is usually about one one and a half hour practice a day. If time allows, maybe we get another practice on maybe one or two days. We'll get some practice time which we need," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Gilas is set to play Serbia on June 30 and Dominican Republic on July 1 in its quest to book the lone ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.