No Tyler Lamb, but Ananti back for Thais in Clark bubble

THAI scorer Chitchai Ananti marks his return to the Thailand national team as he leads the 12-man pool heading to Clark for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Mono Vampire sniper last played for the Thais in their silver medal finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games and will be back to aid the team's bid sweep of its last two games.

However, Thai-American guard Tyler Lamb remains absent for the Chris Daleo-coached squad, which is winless through four games in Group A.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Thailand will face Korea on June 19 and Indonesia on June 20.

Also called up were Afnan Charansarn, a 24-year-old forward who stands 6-foot-2 and played for Chulalongkorn University, and shooting guard Jittaphon Toweroj of the Banvas Black Bulls.

Nine of the 10 players fielded in the second window in Manama will also be back, led by center Chanathip Jakrawan.

Completing the Thailand roster were Hi-Tech Bangkok City teammates Nakorn Jaisanuk, Nattakarn Muangboon, Wattana Suthisin, Chatpol Chuengyampin, Sukhdave Ghogar, and Montien Wongsawangtham, and Anucha Langsui and Anasawee Klaewnarong of Thai General Equipment.

Only Bandit Lakhan was let out from the 10 players who played for Thailand last November.

The Thais hope Korea loses all of its four games to be able to have a puncher's chance of advancing to the Fiba Asia Cup in August in Indonesia.

