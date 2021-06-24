'No fear' Gilas ready for Olympic qualifying, says Heading

JORDAN Heading says Gilas Pilipinas pool has developed a fearless attitude and is raring to see action in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgrade.

"I don’t think our team goes into any game with any fear," said Heading. "I think that’s what’s really awesome about, even though we have young guys, these guys really don’t have any fear."

"If they have an open shot, they’re going to take it. If they have an open lane, they’re going to take it. I think we just love the game of basketball. We realized these guys, they put their socks on one foot at a time just like we do. They’ve got strengths, but they’ve also got weaknesses and we try to highlight those."

Gilas proved it on Wednesday as it faced China in a friendly without Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo.

RJ Abarrientos, Justine Baltazar and Heading stepped up as the Philippines settled for a 79-all stalemate against the Chinese.

Heading stressed that it was a balanced effort: "It's the rest of the team."

"If you look at the scores, there was no one that scored 25 or whatever, it was pretty even. What we’ve been saying this whole time, next man up," he said.

It's not limited to the offense, though, as the defense has been stellar for the Philippine team as well, with many lauding their showing inside the Clark bubble.

"Right from the first practice in the bubble, we really focused on our defensive principles. Coach Tab really hammered in to us what he wants from us on that end and when to deny the ball and who we want to have the ball at certain times and things like that. That was really easy for us to kind of bring in to our culture and make it an identity for us," said Heading.

"It’s actually the first time that I’ve ever been on a team where we’re probably stronger on the defensive than the offensive end and obviously, it’s working out."

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

That mentality should really come in handy for the Filipinos as they head to the bigger wars, starting in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade where it will take on Serbia and Dominican Republic.

China provided a great tuneup.

"It was good. There were some really big bodies so it was really good preparation game going up to the Olympic qualifiers. There are going to be some bigger boys than the ones we faced here in the Asian qualifiers. It was a fun game, real physical, it’s always good to get our there and play a game," said Heading, while hoping for the rest of the team, especially Ramos, to heal up and recover in time for the next set of games.

"Hopefully, Dwight will heal up real good from his injury. We’ve got his back just like he’s got ours."

