Gilas lineup for Fiba Asia Cup still to be discussed, says Tab

AT the end of its campaign in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Gilas Pilipinas shifted its focus to the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia which coach Tab Baldwin said will entail new rounds of discussion on the composition of the team.

Baldwin said decisions on the the Gilas roster for the Fiba Asia Cup set from August 17-29 will have to be made by officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and other basketball stakeholders - hopefully soon.

Gilas relied on a pool of collegiate standouts led by Dwight Ramos and PBA players picked in the special draft and later loaned to the SBP for the OQT as well as the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers held at Clark two weeks ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The young pool was reinforced by US-based Kai Sotto and newly minted naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Sotto, 19, is committed to playing for Gilas in the Fiba Asia Cup, but Baldwin said discussions on the composition of the rest of the team for the August showpiece will be made by people 'above my pay grade.'

Continue reading below ↓

“We haven’t discussed that with the players or with the other basketball stakeholders at this point with the collegiate teams and the PBA teams who have our draftees," Baldwin said following the defeat to Dominican Republic in the Fiba OQT in Belgrade.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"This is obviously a discussion and a question you should probably direct at the SBP because there will be answers needed to that and relatively soon,” said Baldwin.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Baldwin also said the possible of inclusion of PBA veterans in the Fiba Asia Cup roster is a decision that will be made by the SBP.

“We don’t know yet,” Baldwin said when asked if PBA players are under consideration for the Fiba Asia Cup roster. “Again, as I said, there have to be some discussions above my pay grade, I should say.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.