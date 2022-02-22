No Castro, no CBC in Gilas squad for Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers

JAYSON Castro and Carl Bryan Cruz won't be suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the opening window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers starting on Thursday.

The two were not in the group of TNT players who joined the national team that is now inside the bubble for the Feb. 24 to 28 meet.

Team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the absence of the two previous Gilas mainstay in the 13-man team that will battle New Zealand, South Korea, and India in the first window at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas Pilipinas has five TNT players and one from Northport on the roster.

As it is, only Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Kib Montalbo, Gab Banal, and Roger Pogoy are the TNT players joining the Gilas team along with NorthPort guard Robert Bolick

