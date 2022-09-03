Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic lead Serbia past Netherlands in Eurobasket

TWO-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 19 points for Serbia, while Vanja Marinkovic had 18 and Vasilije Micic finished with 15 points and 12 assists in a 100-76 win over the Netherlands in EuroBasket on Friday.

Serbia also got 11 points from Dusan Ristic and 10 from Nikola Kalinic.

Worthy De Jong led the Netherlands with 28 points on 11 of 14 shooting. Keye van der Vuurst de Vries added 11 points.

Israel's Deni Avdija (center) celebrates with Rafael Menco and Tomer Ginat. PHOTO: AP

ISRAEL 89, FINLAND 87, OT

Israel rallied from an early 14-point deficit to win its opener behind a 23-point, 15-rebound effort from Deni Avdija.

Tomer Ginat scored 13 for Israel, which got 10 points apiece from Nimrod Levi and Guy Pnini, plus 10 assists from Tamir Blatt.

Lauri Markkanen had 33 points and 12 rebounds for Finland. Alexander Madsen scored 13 and Edon Maxhuni added 11.

Neither team led by more than six points over the game's final 18 1/2 minutes.

POLAND 99, CZECH REPUBLIC 84

Mateusz Ponitka scored 26 points, A.J. Slaughter added 23 and Poland led most of the way against the host Czechs.

Aleksander Balcerowski scored 14 points, Michal Sokolowski finished with 12 and Michal Michalak had 10 for Poland.

Jan Vesely led the Czech Republic with 17 points, while Jaromir Bohacik had 13 and Patrick Auda added 10.

All 24 teams in the tournament are in action Saturday.

At Tbilisi, Georgia, in Group A, Montenegro (0-1) meets Belgium (1-0), Bulgaria (0-1) faces Turkey (1-0) and Georgia (0-1) plays Spain (1-0).

Group B, at Cologne, Germany, has Germany (1-0) against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-0), Lithuania (0-1) facing France (0-1), and Hungary (0-1) playing Slovenia (1-0).

In Group C, at Milan, Great Britain (0-1) plays Croatia (0-1), Estonia (0-1) meets Ukraine (1-0) and Greece (1-0) faces Italy (1-0).

And in Group D, at Prague, Finland (0-1) faces Poland (1-0), the Czech Republic (0-1) meets Serbia (1-0) and the Netherlands (0-1) then plays Israel (1-0).

