    Nikola Jokic double-double propels Serbia past Czech Republic

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Nikola Jokic goes 7 for 11 in 25 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    TWO-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Serbia led by as many as 23 on the way to an 81-68 win over the Czech Republic in the EuroBasket on Saturday.

    Serbia scored its second win in as many games while the Czech Republic is winless in two.

    Vasilije Micic scored 13 for Serbia, Vanja Marinkovic had 11 and Nikola Kalinic added 10.

    Vit Kerjci and Vojtech Hruban had 13 points apiece for the Czech Republic.

    Deni AvdijaDeni Avdija and the Israeli squad go 2-0.

    ISRAEL 74, NETHERLANDS 67

    Israel used a 33-16 run over the final 13 minutes to erase a deficit and remain unbeaten (2-0).

    Deni Avdija scored 21 points, Yam Madar added 14 and Roman Sorkin had 10 for Israel, which prevailed despite shooting only 39 percent.

    Worthy De Jong scored 12 for the Netherlands (0-2), which was outrebounded 39-28.

