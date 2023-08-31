News you need to know: Fiba World Cup classification for 17th to 32nd places set

Groups in Fiba classification round

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippines takes on South Sudan in Group M play as classification for 17th to 32nd place in the Fiba Basketball World Cup gets going on Thursday.

The teams in the top 16 —led by unbeaten teams Spain, USA, Serbia, Slovenia, Germany, Lithuania, Canada and the Dominican Republic — begin second round play on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gilas Pilipinas battles China on Saturday.

Angola is also in Group M but will not have to play the Philippines, since results of the three games from the first round are carried over.

Jordan, winless in the first round, plays Egypt and Mexico in Group N, which also features New Zealand.

Japan, which went 1-2 in the first round, does not have an Asian rival in Group O. It takes on Cape Verde and Venezuela. The group also has Finland, which Japan defeated in the first round.

Iran and Lebanon, which both went 0-3, wound up in Group P with France and Ivory Coast.

Pacman in the Paris Olympics?

PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

THE Philippines could get an instant medal contender in Paris 2024.

The camp of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has inquired about Olympic qualification, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“Senator Pacquiao’s camp reached out saying our Filipino ring idol wants to fight in Paris,” Tolentino said.

Two Olympic qualifying events set early in 2024 gives the 44-year-old Pacquiao a chance to earn a slot in Paris.

The Asian Games next month is also an Olympic qualifier, but has an age limit of 40.

Almadro moves to UP

PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OLIVER Almadro has been named volleyball program director for University of the Philippines.

Almadro, champion coach of the Ateneo men’s and women’s teams, is expected to soon name the new coaches for the Maroons men’s and women’s teams.

Head of volleyball operations for Petro Gazz in the PVL, Almadro was also recently named coach of the Letran women’s volleyball team in the NCAA.