New Zealand Tall Blacks pull off rare away win over Australia Boomers

NEW Zealand stunned Australia right in its home floor, 108-98, on Wednesday at the start of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Brisbane.

Reuben Te Rangi and Shea Ill scored 21 points each, and Rob Loe and Jordan Ngatai added 19 apiece in the Tall Blacks' rare win against the Boomers.

With the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers falling in the middle of domestic leagues including the NBA and the Australia’s National Basketball League, both nations didn’t field their strongest lineup.

The New Zealand Herald described the match as a “C team taking on a B team” and no player saw action from the Australia side bound for the 2020 Olympics.

It was still New Zealand’s first win against Australia since 2009, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Todd Blanchfield had 17 points, while Nathan Sobey had 13 points for the Boomers.