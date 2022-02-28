New Zealand routs India again to complete sweep of Manila qualifiers

NEW Zealand completed a sweep of its Manila games after pulling off a 35-point beatdown of India, 95-60, in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tom Vodanovich put up a game-high 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, on top of 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Tall Blacks strengthened their hold of the Group A lead on a 3-0 win-loss card.

Rob Loe did his damage down low with a double-double of 18 points and 10 boards, as Dion Prewster got 11 points and four assists in a follow-up to 101-46 rout of India on Thursday and its 88-63 drubbing of the Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday.

Veteran Vishesh Bhriguvanshi paced India with 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists, as Pranav Prince and Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan added 10 each in the nation's third straight loss in the group.

Boomers stay perfect

Australia also did the same in the Okinawa bubble, repeating over Chinese Taipei, 90-71 to move on top of Group B.

Nick Kay bannered the balanced attack for the Boomers with his triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as they remained immaculate at 3-0.

Angus Brandt added 13 points, five boards, and two assists, while Jaylin Galloway came off the bench and poured in 13 on 3-of-6 clip from distance for Australia.

The Boomers earlier clobbered Chinese Taipei, 98-61, on Friday before running over Japan, 80-64, on Sunday.

Naturalized center Will Artino powered the Taiwanese with 20 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, as Chou Kuei-yu, Pai Yao-cheng, and Wu Siao-jin all had 10 in the loss that dropped their side to a 0-3 card.

