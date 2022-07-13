New Zealand, Japan post big wins to start Fiba Asia Cup runs

NEW Zealand blasted India by 53 points, 100-47, to kickstart its campaign in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup Wednesday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Sam Mennenga led the seven Tall Blacks players who scored in double figures with 21 points and nine rebounds to open their Group D campaign with a win.

Taine Murray fired 13 points from three triples while Taylor Britt had 12 points as New Zealand shot 44.6-percent from the field.

India was also held to just 28.6-percent shooting, as well as commiting 26 turnovers in the defeat.

Yuta Watanabe also had a rousing return for Japan to lead his side to a 32-point blowout of Kazakhstan, 100-68.

The 6-foot-9 winger, who last played for the Toronto Raptors, dropped 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks to carry the Akatsuki Five to their first win in Group C.

Naturalized center Luke Evans collected 17 points and nine boards, Yudai Nishida chimed in 16 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting, and Keisei Tominaga had 13 points, four rebounds, and three steals for Japan.

In the other game, Iran slipped past Syria, 80-67, to nail its first win in Group C.

Behnam Yakhchali uncorked 31 points on 5-of-8 shooting from distance, on top of four rebounds and four assists, while Navid Rezaeifar got 16 points.

Hamed Haddadi, now 37, remained a force to be reckoned with down low for Team Melli with his 11 points, 20 boards, and four dimes.

